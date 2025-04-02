Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

BZLFY stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

