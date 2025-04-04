Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

