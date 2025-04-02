Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stake Raised by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises 1.3% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,150,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after buying an additional 337,514 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 312,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 219,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 209,217 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
NYSE HHH opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.
Howard Hughes Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
