Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stake Raised by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises 1.3% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,150,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after buying an additional 337,514 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 312,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 219,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 209,217 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE HHH opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.