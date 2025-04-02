California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 257,299 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257,299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $50,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.