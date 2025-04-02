Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $293,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

