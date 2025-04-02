Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 27 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $540.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

