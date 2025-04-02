Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,703 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in WNS by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

