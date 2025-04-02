RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $422,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.53.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9487 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.