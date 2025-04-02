First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.