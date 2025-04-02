Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

