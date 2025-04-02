Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Increases By 27.4%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,333,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 5,754,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73,330.0 days.
SJM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. SJM has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.
SJM Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SJM
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.