Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Increases By 27.4%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,333,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 5,754,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73,330.0 days.

SJM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. SJM has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

