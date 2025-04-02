Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Decreases By 15.3%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance

Shares of SPVNF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

