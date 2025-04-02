Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Decreases By 15.3%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
Shares of SPVNF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
