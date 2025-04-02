StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.92. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

