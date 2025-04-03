CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 359,979 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.