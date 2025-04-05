Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 16% – What’s Next?

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 170,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,045,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $1,390,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,890. The trade was a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,373 shares of company stock worth $11,268,499 in the last three months. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

