Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 927507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

