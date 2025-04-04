Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.49. 857,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,366,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter's had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Carter's's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter's, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children's apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

