Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 394.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 556,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 172,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 91,665 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
UEC stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Energy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Stock Average Calculator
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.