Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETB opened at $13.27 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

