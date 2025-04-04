Freysa Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.24 Million (FAI)

Freysa (FAI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Freysa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freysa has traded 35% lower against the dollar. Freysa has a market capitalization of $140.24 million and $1.16 million worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83,218.24 or 1.00662647 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,763.17 or 1.00112184 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Freysa

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official website is www.freysa.ai. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai.

Freysa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.01712335 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,167,418.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freysa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freysa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

