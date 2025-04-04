Wrapped Sonic (WS) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Sonic has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $9.03 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Sonic has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Sonic Profile

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 330,966,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. The official website for Wrapped Sonic is www.soniclabs.com. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 332,443,586.4256741. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.47463534 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,247,998.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Sonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

