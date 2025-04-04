HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Sony Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.