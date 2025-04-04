Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle stock on March 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 7.7 %

JLL stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

