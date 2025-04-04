Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. UBS Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $610.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $678.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $785.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $607.88 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

