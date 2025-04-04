JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Holdings Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 866,519 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,032,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,616,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,928,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 277,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.