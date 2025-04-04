Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 628 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Exponent by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

