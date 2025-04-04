Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NQP opened at $11.44 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

