Puzo Michael J Sells 2,200 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Puzo Michael J decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Shell were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $671,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 463,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 73,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 337,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shell Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

