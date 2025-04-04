Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 2nd

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Venus Acquisition, Newsmax, American Rebel, and AltC Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging between about $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks are often associated with companies in the early stages of growth, offering the potential for high returns but also typically presenting higher volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of CRWV traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. 40,251,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,987,895. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

NASDAQ VENA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 26,047,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VENA

Newsmax (NMAX)

Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

Shares of Newsmax stock traded down $164.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,900. Newsmax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMAX

American Rebel (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

American Rebel stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 56,937,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,468. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AREB

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,724,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Featured Articles