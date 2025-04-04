Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,926,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $125,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 747.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $1,443,916.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,428.68. This trade represents a 34.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,238.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,381,903.70. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,860. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Macquarie lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

