Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 4.2% increase from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.24.

Brickworks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.89.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

