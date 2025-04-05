Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 4.2% increase from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.24.
Brickworks Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.89.
About Brickworks
