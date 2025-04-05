Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Costamare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Costamare Stock Performance

CMRE stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. Analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Costamare Company Profile

