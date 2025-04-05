City of London (LON:CTY) Declares GBX 5.40 Dividend

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

City of London Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of LON:CTY opened at GBX 425.50 ($5.49) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 443.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 435.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 7.10. City of London has a 52 week low of GBX 398 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 458.50 ($5.91). The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.66.

About City of London

