The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 14.0% increase from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Wharf Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.
About Wharf
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.