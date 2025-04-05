The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 14.0% increase from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Wharf Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Get Wharf alerts:

About Wharf

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.