AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 51,024 shares.The stock last traded at $38.25 and had previously closed at $38.76.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $805.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the period.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

