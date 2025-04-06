Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

