Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KAO Stock Performance

Shares of KAOOY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 137,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. KAO has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

