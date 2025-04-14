Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KAO Stock Performance
Shares of KAOOY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 137,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. KAO has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.16.
KAO Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KAO
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.