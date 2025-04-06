O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 8,102 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ENI by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in ENI by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price target (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

