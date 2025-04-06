O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,748 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,647,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,373,000 after buying an additional 167,061 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 10,482.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 846,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,168,000 after acquiring an additional 838,472 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,621,000 after purchasing an additional 569,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vertiv by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

