Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

