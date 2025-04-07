Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.02 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,402.84. This trade represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $107.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.61, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

