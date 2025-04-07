Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,751 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,490. This represents a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,240. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $11,245,798 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 12.4 %

SRRK opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.56. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

