Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $554.18 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.99 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $659.94 and a 200 day moving average of $755.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

