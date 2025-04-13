Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $52.00

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.