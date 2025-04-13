Yikang Liu Sells 4,166 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Director Yikang Liu sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$21,590.30.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Yikang Liu sold 1,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$6,657.38.

On Monday, January 27th, Yikang Liu sold 5,001 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total value of C$21,429.29.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.26. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of C$803.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

