DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

