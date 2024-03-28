Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART) Insider Xiaofan (Fred) Bai Sells 3,511,146 Shares

Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART – Get Free Report) insider Xiaofan (Fred) Bai sold 3,511,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15), for a total value of A$807,563.58 ($527,819.33).
Airtasker Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.
Airtasker Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Airtasker
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Airtasker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtasker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.