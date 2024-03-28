Berenberg Bank Increases Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Price Target to GBX 300

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s previous close.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 3.0 %

LON:AMS traded up GBX 5.78 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 195.78 ($2.47). 576,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of £425.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,797.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 261 ($3.30).

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Medical Solutions Group

In related news, insider Eddie Johnson purchased 27,051 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £51,937.92 ($65,636.19). Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.