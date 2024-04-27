Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stake Lifted by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 13.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 67.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

