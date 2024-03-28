Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.6%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.93 and last traded at $115.66. 3,267,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,232,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

